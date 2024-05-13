Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $166.80 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,154 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $166,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after buying an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $273,243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 53.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,244 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,229,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,136,000 after purchasing an additional 611,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.6 %

CNI stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.61. 1,097,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.76. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

