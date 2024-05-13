Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $443.67 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,463 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of S&P Global worth $443,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $428.01. 1,134,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.70. The company has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

