Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $495.77 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,654,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Fastenal worth $495,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,780,000 after purchasing an additional 423,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastenal by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,957,000 after acquiring an additional 337,168 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,444,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,767,000 after acquiring an additional 413,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,563,000 after purchasing an additional 957,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,651,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,445,000 after purchasing an additional 568,372 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,571. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.