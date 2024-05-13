Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $546.79 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,563 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $546,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $434.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $453.66 and its 200 day moving average is $425.57. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

