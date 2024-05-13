Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $605.82 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Moody’s worth $605,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO traded down $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $397.47. The stock had a trading volume of 354,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.04. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $407.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

