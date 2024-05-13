Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $666.98 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,125,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $666,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,059,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,264 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,384,000 after acquiring an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after acquiring an additional 606,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 561,384 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

