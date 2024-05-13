Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Amgen worth $178,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.45. 1,558,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.62 and a 200 day moving average of $282.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

