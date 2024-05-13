Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,614 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $987,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,175. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.37%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

