Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 109,346 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109,346 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises 1.5% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,401,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.44.

TDG traded down $29.93 on Monday, hitting $1,280.56. The company had a trading volume of 245,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,332. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $768.05 and a 1-year high of $1,330.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,225.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,094.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 59,088 shares valued at $69,841,110. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

