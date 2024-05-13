Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 219,421 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,459,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $118,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after buying an additional 2,915,141 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,887 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,584,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,971,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,534,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,841,000 after purchasing an additional 702,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,736,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,667. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

