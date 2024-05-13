Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,197 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 873,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of TE Connectivity worth $122,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.1 %

TEL traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $147.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $147.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

Read Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.