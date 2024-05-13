Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,593 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 959,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $478,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MLM traded down $2.38 on Monday, hitting $608.05. The stock had a trading volume of 321,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,241. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $601.72 and its 200 day moving average is $529.63. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

