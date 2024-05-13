Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,267 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 393,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $106,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,152,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,452,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,860,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,081,000 after buying an additional 102,025 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,594,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,177,000 after buying an additional 57,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,754 shares of company stock worth $3,714,312. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $9.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.89. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $335.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

