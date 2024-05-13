Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $114,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,136,000 after buying an additional 186,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,170,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,185,000 after buying an additional 71,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,766. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ REGN traded up $3.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $976.96. 284,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,671. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $941.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $902.96.

Several analysts have commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

