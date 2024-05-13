Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,805,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for about 1.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.85% of CoStar Group worth $1,730,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,361,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,955. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.73, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

