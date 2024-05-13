Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PGZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,289. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $10.59.
