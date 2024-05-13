Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 186 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.65. 773,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $63.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

