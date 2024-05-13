Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 2,020 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period.

FTSL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.27. 145,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,390. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

