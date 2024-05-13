Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,386 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 345,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27,481 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 212,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,657. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

