Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 1,424 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,445,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,763,814. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

