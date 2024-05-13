Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 0.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,797,000 after purchasing an additional 956,441 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 290.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 264,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,174,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after buying an additional 130,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BILS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $99.15. The company had a trading volume of 131,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

