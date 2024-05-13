Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $478.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

