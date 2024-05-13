Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $674,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,053,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 483,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $17.24. 907,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

