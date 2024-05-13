Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $713,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 54,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.33. The stock had a trading volume of 439,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.97. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.33.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

