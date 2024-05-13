Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 115.2% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 32,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 174,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 102,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,436,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,604,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

View Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.