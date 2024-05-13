Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.9% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $434.78. 1,231,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,352. The company has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.57. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

