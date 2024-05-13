Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

