Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $305,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Boeing Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.44. 3,080,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,371,432. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.39 and its 200-day moving average is $206.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

