Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 472 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after buying an additional 969,819 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,125,000 after buying an additional 933,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after acquiring an additional 689,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.10. 656,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,333. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

