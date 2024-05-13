Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 8,266 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.19. 2,799,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.