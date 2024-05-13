Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Prologis by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Prologis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Prologis by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 335,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,669,000 after purchasing an additional 113,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.75. The stock had a trading volume of 402,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,131. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

