Proton Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Proton has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $28.43 million and $811,606.87 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,007,441,230 coins and its circulating supply is 25,705,798,755 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

