Q32 Bio (QTTB) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) is one of 1,001 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Q32 Bio to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Q32 Bio and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q32 Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Q32 Bio Competitors 6425 18790 44807 922 2.57

Q32 Bio currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.08%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 86.70%. Given Q32 Bio’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Q32 Bio has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

31.3% of Q32 Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Q32 Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Q32 Bio has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q32 Bio’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Q32 Bio and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Q32 Bio $1.16 million -$112.96 million -0.83 Q32 Bio Competitors $1.67 billion $146.43 million -3.02

Q32 Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Q32 Bio. Q32 Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Q32 Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q32 Bio N/A -103.56% -73.75% Q32 Bio Competitors -2,874.27% -251.11% -30.55%

Summary

Q32 Bio competitors beat Q32 Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Q32 Bio Company Profile

Q32 Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics targeting powerful regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to rebalance immunity in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its products in the pipeline include ADX-914, a human anti-IL-7R antibody that re-regulates adaptive immune function, and ADX-097, which has in vivo biodistribution to affected tissues and organs, durable tissue pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, and robust in vivo efficacy. Q32 Bio Inc. was formerly known as AdMIRx Inc. and changed its name to Q32 Bio Inc. in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

