QITMEER NETWORK Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $138,737.69 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01937255 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $124,638.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

