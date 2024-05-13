QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,330 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $44.43. 216,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.59.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.