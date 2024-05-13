QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,534,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,378,000 after purchasing an additional 481,891 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,862,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $784,715,000 after buying an additional 211,732 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,330 shares of company stock worth $5,682,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,392. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

