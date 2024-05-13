QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,418 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,746 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,222 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 48.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $40.56. 980,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,109. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

