QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,475 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.28. 337,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,226. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

