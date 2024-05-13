QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,788 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 47,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.37. 270,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.07.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

