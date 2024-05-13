QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,876,000 after purchasing an additional 122,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in MongoDB by 18.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 248,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 222,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.2 %

MDB traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $361.21. 434,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,606. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.67. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.58 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

