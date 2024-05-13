QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 152,967 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $1,001,570.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,700,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,913,672.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $1,001,570.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,913,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,587 shares of company stock valued at $47,399,731 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,103. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

