QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,281,000 after acquiring an additional 220,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,648,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,962,000 after acquiring an additional 318,533 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in National Grid by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,260,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,710,000 after acquiring an additional 214,919 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,506,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,165.00.

NGG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.96. 116,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.36. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

