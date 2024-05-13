QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.18. 483,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average is $146.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

