QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,095 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DRI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.3 %

DRI stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.70. The company had a trading volume of 401,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average of $160.22. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

