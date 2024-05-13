QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,038 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $465,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 133.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BATS:CBOE traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.06. The stock had a trading volume of 587,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.46 and a 200 day moving average of $180.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

