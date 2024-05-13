QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $726.17. 438,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $748.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $720.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $452.23 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

