QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,891 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Sanofi by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.37%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

