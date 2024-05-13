Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,457,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UHS stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.17. The company had a trading volume of 159,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,364. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.90. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $183.61. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

