Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 474 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $910.06. 175,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,780. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $938.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $829.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $529.95 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $957.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.