Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $6.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.42. 445,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,018. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $244.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.37.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

